Victoria Beckham To Be Awarded An OBE

Victoria Beckham will reportedly be awarded an OBE in the Queen's Honours List 2017, officially announced this weekend, according to the Daily Mail. The honour recognises her contribution to the fashion industry as well as her global charity work.
The former Spice Girl launched her eponymous label almost a decade ago, in 2008, and now shows womenswear collections twice a year at New York Fashion Week. At the start of VB's fashion career, many were quick to discredit her but she has swiftly won over many key players in the industry, including Vogue editors Anna Wintour and Alexandra Shulman, who loyally attend her shows (she's also appeared on 17 different covers of Vogue internationally).
Add to that the fact that Beckham employs over 150 people across offices in London and New York, has sales figures of above £34 million, owns a flagship store on Dover Street, London's luxury shopping epicentre (there's a second store in Hong Kong) and is set to launch an affordable line with American retailer Target next April, and arguments that she is undeserving of the award seem at least a little unfair.
Characteristically, Piers Morgan was one of the first to condemn Victoria's achievement, writing on Twitter: "BREAKING: Beckham to get OBE in New Year's Honours List. Presume it's Cruz for his services to pop music & charity work?"
The former Spice Girl launched her eponymous label almost a decade ago, in 2008, and now shows womenswear collections twice a year at New York Fashion Week. At the start of VB's fashion career, many were quick to discredit her but she has swiftly won over many key players in the industry, including Vogue editors Anna Wintour and Alexandra Shulman, who loyally attend her shows (she's also appeared on 17 different covers of Vogue internationally).
Add to that the fact that Beckham employs over 150 people across offices in London and New York, has sales figures of above £34 million, owns a flagship store on Dover Street, London's luxury shopping epicentre (there's a second store in Hong Kong) and is set to launch an affordable line with American retailer Target next April, and arguments that she is undeserving of the award seem at least a little unfair.
Characteristically, Piers Morgan was one of the first to condemn Victoria's achievement, writing on Twitter: "BREAKING: Beckham to get OBE in New Year's Honours List. Presume it's Cruz for his services to pop music & charity work?"
Morgan's comments are clearly unjust as Victoria has consistently spent time working with various charities throughout her career. She was appointed UNAIDS goodwill ambassador in September 2014 and has returned to Africa over the years to meet those affected by the disease and raise awareness.
Victoria has also been vocal in her stand against using fur in fashion and has pledged that she will never work with fur in any of her own collections.
Husband David Beckham received an OBE in November 2003 for his sporting achievements – though he did not face the same backlash as his wife.
Victoria has also been vocal in her stand against using fur in fashion and has pledged that she will never work with fur in any of her own collections.
Husband David Beckham received an OBE in November 2003 for his sporting achievements – though he did not face the same backlash as his wife.
Advertisement