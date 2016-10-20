Victoria Beckham is to create her first high street collection with Target in the U.S.
The range will launch in stores in April 2017 and selected pieces will be available on her website victoriabeckham.com for international shoppers, as reported Drapers.
The spring collection will include more than 200 items for women and children, making it her first time designing childrenswear.
"The collection reflects the essence of the Victoria, Victoria Beckham line, with easy-to-wear dresses, rompers and playful tops and bottoms for women, and corresponding styles for girls, toddler and baby," according to an announcement by Target.
Items will range in price from $6-$70 (around £4.80–£57), with most costing below $40 (£32), and available in sizes from XS-3X for women and NB-XL for girls, toddlers and babies.
Beckham said: "Working with Target has been a really exciting process, and this partnership allows us to share the essence of Victoria, Victoria Beckham with more people than ever before,” reported Business Wire.
“I was inspired to create the Victoria, Victoria Beckham line when I was pregnant with Harper, and since its launch, the category has evolved into an established lifestyle collection. With both the line and my daughter turning five, I felt it was the perfect time to extend into a more accessible price point and to celebrate both milestones by opening the range up to include childrenswear for the first time.”
Beckham also said she was keen to bring her brand to a wider market. "For a while now, I have been thinking how great it would be to work on clothes for a customer that either doesn’t want to pay or can’t pay designer prices," she said.
"I loved the idea of opening the brand up to a wider audience and being able to share my vision with a broader customer base."
Mark Tritton, the executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target, said Beckham "is synonymous with impeccable style, and she's known around the globe for her distinct point of view as a designer."
He added: "It's been incredibly exciting to see how Victoria's brand has evolved over the years, and we are thrilled that Target's guests will be a part of that journey with this latest must-have collaboration."
By collaborating with the mammoth high-street chain, Beckham is following in the footsteps of other designer brands including Rodarte, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Jason Wu, Missoni and Peter Pilotto.
We can't wait to get our hands on some VB. Roll on 2017!
