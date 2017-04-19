That's Victoria Beckham OBE To You

From now on, we'll all be referring to this always-poised, long-celebrated fashion icon of former Spice Girl game as Victoria Beckham OBE. The British designer received her award, which was announced back in December, earlier today at Buckingham Palace.
"Wonderful day celebrating with my beautiful family," Beckham wrote on Instagram after the ceremony, showing off her medal. Oh, and as to what she wore for the occasion? Victoria Beckham collection, of course.
This story was originally published on December 29, 2016.
It seems like David will no longer be the only Beckham with a seal of approval from the British monarchy. On Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported Victoria Beckham will be awarded an OBE (or "Most Excellent Order of the British Empire") as a part of the Queen's "New Year's Honours 2017," for her contribution to the fashion industry, as well as her global charity work.
The former Spice Girl launched her eponymous label in 2008 and now shows womenswear collections twice a year at New York Fashion Week. And though many were quick to discredit her talents at the start of her design career, Beckham swiftly won over many key players in the industry, including Vogue editors Anna Wintour and Alexandra Shulman, who loyally attend her shows (she's also appeared on 17 different Vogue covers internationally).
Add to that the fact that Beckham employs over 150 people across offices in London and New York, has sales figures of more than $40 million, owns a flagship store on Dover Street, London's luxury shopping epicenter (as well as a second store in Hong Kong), and is set to launch an affordable off-shoot with Target next April, and arguments that she is undeserving of the award seem a bit unfair.
Characteristically, Piers Morgan was one of the first to condemn Beckham's achievement, writing on Twitter: "BREAKING: Beckham to get OBE in New Year's Honours List. Presume it's Cruz for his services to pop music & charity work?" Journalist Sarah Vine agreed, writing on the Daily Mail that Beckham receiving an OBE is "beyond perverse."
Beckham, however, has consistently spent time working with various charities throughout her career: She is a longtime patron of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and in 2014 was appointed UNAIDS goodwill ambassador. According to the UNAIDS site, "Ms Beckham has participated in high-level advocacy meetings and undertaken fact-finding missions to learn more about the epidemic. She has visited HIV clinics in South Africa, met children and women affected by HIV and learned about different intervention models. While on mission, she saw firsthand what a difference adequate access to treatment and prevention makes."
Similarly, she has been vocal in her stand against using fur in fashion, and has pledged that she will never work with the textile in any of her own collections.
