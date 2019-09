Victoria Beckham Expands Estée Lauder Collection

"I was astonished and humbled by the feedback the collection received. Of course, I felt passionately from the outset that each and every product was brilliant, but you never know how it’s going to go," Beckham told British Vogue . "Creating the first collection with Estée Lauder was the culmination of a long-held dream for me, so when we received such an overwhelmingly positive response from customers and retailers it made sense for us to revisit and develop the collaboration. We wanted to review it and look at what worked well – what do we need to fine-tune, where could we extend the range?" Though the products aren't available until mid-Feb, as the sponsor for Beckham’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week, we can expect a teaser of products worn by the models on the catwalk on 12th February. On sale in-store and online at Selfridges, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, the Victoria Beckham store on Dover Street, esteelauder.co.uk and Net-A-Porter, we'll see you in the queue.