You Can Already Buy Some Of The New Disney x Coach Collection

Amid the return of the classic Coach logo and prairie dresses were a few familiar cartoon faces. There were the bolder and more obvious pieces like a Dumbo-print sweater and a handbag prominently featuring Bambi's Thumper, but the best Disney elements were undetectable to the immediate eye. You know hidden Mickeys? Well, try hidden Dalmatians. Found on peasant blouses and frilly skirts, there were a few prints that wove in more obscure Disney characters like Bambi's forest friends and a handful of the 101 Dalmatians. You may have to pull out a magnifying glass to notice the subtle detailing, which makes it that much cuter.