You Can Already Buy Some Of The New Disney x Coach Collection

On Tuesday, Coach debuted its latest Americana-inspired collection at New York Fashion Week. And while we're sure you caught the industrial set-up, the star-studded front row (hey, Selena!), and conspicuous metal dinosaur sculpture on Instagram, it's likely you missed a few key Disney details.
Amid the return of the classic Coach logo and prairie dresses were a few familiar cartoon faces. There were the bolder and more obvious pieces like a Dumbo-print sweater and a handbag prominently featuring Bambi's Thumper, but the best Disney elements were undetectable to the immediate eye. You know hidden Mickeys? Well, try hidden Dalmatians. Found on peasant blouses and frilly skirts, there were a few prints that wove in more obscure Disney characters like Bambi's forest friends and a handful of the 101 Dalmatians. You may have to pull out a magnifying glass to notice the subtle detailing, which makes it that much cuter.
This is far from Coach's first Disney rodeo. Fans know the Tapestry-owned brand's creative director, Stuart Vevers, is a longtime Disney fan who has built an ongoing partnership with the family-friendly company. The first Disney x Coach collaboration was a Mickey-focused accessories collection that launched back in 2016 and wouldn't stop selling out; Coach even released a Coach Outlet exclusive follow up so more fans could get their hands on the product. Their most recent collaboration eschewed Mickey and Minnie for Snow White's universe with a darker ready-to-wear offering.
Coach's spring/summer 2019 collection won't be available until spring deliveries early next year, but some of the Disney pieces were made available immediately following the show. Click through to see our favorite Coach x Disney moments, and shop them on Coach.com for a limited time only.