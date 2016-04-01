Inspired by the new live-action Jungle Book film (which premieres April 15), Kenzo designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon are paying homage to Disney's 1967 animated classic with a new, high-fashion collection of clothing; the offering is comprised of summery shirtdresses, shorts, and skirts decorated in original sketches of beloved characters like Mowgli, King Louie, Baloo, and more. Even Kenzo's signature tiger sweatshirts and T-shirts have gotten the Jungle Book treatment, with Shere Khan replacing the brand's emblem.
"There’s a way that everything comes together that is slightly familiar, but also really fresh and exciting," Lim and Leon said in a joint statement. As far as the silhouettes go, they explained that they specifically opted for pieces they felt aligned with the new direction Disney has taken with the story. "There is a slight nod to jungle/safari elements (and even beautiful printed silk shorts directly inspired by Mowgli’s costume)," they continued. "Everything has been executed in a way that feels elevated and modern, which has been the collective goal of Disney and Kenzo from the very beginning of this collaboration."
"The Jungle Book has always been my favorite Disney movie, because it resonated with my fear of being alone," Leon told Vogue. "I love the spirit of independence and conquering fear." The themes of the film aren't totally new for the brand, either: Designer Kenzo Takada's first storefront in Paris was named Jungle Jap, the walls appropriately dressed with prints. That idea of the urban jungle is still at the core of Kenzo's mission, as evident in its color-packed animal prints and signature logo.
The Kenzo x Jungle Book collaboration is available exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman for the launch, but is set to drop on Kenzo's website on April 7. Check out the lookbook, as well as the women's pieces, ahead.
"There’s a way that everything comes together that is slightly familiar, but also really fresh and exciting," Lim and Leon said in a joint statement. As far as the silhouettes go, they explained that they specifically opted for pieces they felt aligned with the new direction Disney has taken with the story. "There is a slight nod to jungle/safari elements (and even beautiful printed silk shorts directly inspired by Mowgli’s costume)," they continued. "Everything has been executed in a way that feels elevated and modern, which has been the collective goal of Disney and Kenzo from the very beginning of this collaboration."
"The Jungle Book has always been my favorite Disney movie, because it resonated with my fear of being alone," Leon told Vogue. "I love the spirit of independence and conquering fear." The themes of the film aren't totally new for the brand, either: Designer Kenzo Takada's first storefront in Paris was named Jungle Jap, the walls appropriately dressed with prints. That idea of the urban jungle is still at the core of Kenzo's mission, as evident in its color-packed animal prints and signature logo.
The Kenzo x Jungle Book collaboration is available exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman for the launch, but is set to drop on Kenzo's website on April 7. Check out the lookbook, as well as the women's pieces, ahead.