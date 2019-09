Every Fashion Collab Die-Hard Disney Fans Need To Know

With the sheer number of collaborations taking place for the milestone, it can be feel overwhelming to deduce which collaborations are worth the investment (are their products actually better than what's available at the parks?) and which ones are even happening (like the super niche collabs launching in Italy). It takes a special fan to devote their life to religiously tracking the sartorial rise of Disney. ( Hi, that's me. ) While I'm not the only one — others you should follow include Nylon's former senior fashion market editor, Marissa Smith , and Disney Style's strategist, Ilana Gelfand — I come with a passion for sharing my expertise with fellow obsessives and gift shoppers.