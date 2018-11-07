Every Fashion Collab Die-Hard Disney Fans Need To Know

It's not just you. Mickey Mouse has been everywhere lately – even more than usual for the universally beloved rodent. In honor of Mickey's 90th birthday on November 18 (his debut in a cartoon short, Steamboat Willie), Disney's throwing a party across the world. But unlike our own insignificant birthdays, Mickey's includes a massive PR play featuring special food products, a massive interactive art exhibit located in the heart of Manhattan, and the crème de la crème, designer capsule collections.
Mickey has a long history of influencing some of the greatest creative minds, from Andy Warhol to Jeff Koons to, more recently, Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele. For Mickey's birthday, plenty more fashion designers are stepping in to show off their love for the icon.
With the sheer number of collaborations taking place for the milestone, it can be feel overwhelming to deduce which collaborations are worth the investment (are their products actually better than what's available at the parks?) and which ones are even happening (like the super niche collabs launching in Italy). It takes a special fan to devote their life to religiously tracking the sartorial rise of Disney. (Hi, that's me.) While I'm not the only one — others you should follow include Nylon's former senior fashion market editor, Marissa Smith, and Disney Style's strategist, Ilana Gelfand — I come with a passion for sharing my expertise with fellow obsessives and gift shoppers.
So I present you with: The Ultimate Disney Fan's Guide To The Best Fashion Collaborations Happening In Honor of The True Original's 90th Birthday (@ me if you can come up with a shorter name for this).