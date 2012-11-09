Have you ever looked down at your plain gold wristwatch and thought, "Sure, this is cute, but it could really use a rhinestone-crusted sugar skull or two?" Well, for all you OTT queens out there, Betsey Johnson has some watches you've gotta see.
Yup, our favorite cartwheeling-turning, controversy-courting septuagenarian doesn't just do dresses and shoes — she's also got a neat sideline in timepieces that channel her giddy brand cheek. With leopard-print watchbands, glittering crystal hearts, cute kittens, and enough anchor motifs to fill the arms of a sailor, Betsey's watches put her signature feminine, whimsical touch right at your hands.
Click through the 8 cutest clocks you ever did see, straight ahead. And keep an eye out for those adorable pink-bowed skulls — these watches are cuteness to die for.