Preet Bharara, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, called the ongoing relationship between Ashe and the other defendants a "classic quid-pro-quo scheme."



"If proven, today's charges will confirm that the cancer of corruption that plagues too many local and state governments infects the United Nations as well," Bharara said at a press conference on Tuesday. "As alleged, for Rolexes, bespoke suits, and a private basketball court, John Ashe, the 68th president of the U.N. General Assembly, sold himself and the global institution he led."



In addition to cash and services, the co-conspirators allegedly created other avenues of income for the Ashe family, including a "climate-change consultant" job for his wife that paid $2,500 a month. The complaint charges that Ashe failed to report the income he took in as part of the scheme.



The dealings allegedly took place from 2011 to 2014, a period that covers the time Ashe served as president of the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2013. Ashe, who was arrested Tuesday, is accused of failing to report more than $1 million in income he earned through the payments in his taxes.

