The Cartier Tank Francaise Watch Renaissance Is Here

Wallner spent a year muddling over which luxury watch to invest in first before deciding on the Tank Française in steel. “For women especially, we haven't really developed our taste around watches in the way we have the fashion, where it's kind of second nature,” she says. “Whereas with watches, it's this brand-new category and you don't even know the physicality of it, how it can fit on your wrist.” So what made the Tank Française the winner? Wallner points to the minimal watch style’s classic and streamlined shape: “It's a beautiful piece of architecture without screaming from the rooftops about how amazing it is.”