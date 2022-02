The Luxury Watch Market Is Booming. Here’s What You Need To Know Before You Invest

The price of a watch varies vastly and depends on whether you’re looking for a seasonal addition to your 2022 wardrobe or a lifelong timepiece. While fashion watches come with "lower" prices — an Hermès watch can sell for $1,000 to $3,000 — they are harder and less lucrative to sell in the long run. A Rolex in the secondhand market currently sells for as low as $1,600 but can go up to $144,000, depending on the model and material, according to the watch search engine WatchCharts . But while the cost may be higher for the top-tier watch brands, they normally sell for twice their original value in the secondhand market, according to Layne. If an investment piece is what a buyer is after, she says that looking for discontinued models, especially for brands like Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Philippe Patek, and Richard Mille, is a wise long-term goal because of the higher demand for them.