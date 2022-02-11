The Luxury Watch Market Is Booming. Here’s What You Need To Know Before You Invest

While most Rolex watches in the secondhand market sell well, Layne says there are four models that do best: the Batman, the Daytona, the Submariner, and the Coke. According to Rebag’s data, the Rolex Batman — which was discontinued in 2019 — holds an average value of 180% in the secondary market. Meanwhile, the Daytona — named after the Daytona International Speedway in Florida — and the Submariner — known for its appearances in the James Bond franchise — retain an average of 170% and 160% of their original value, respectively. Lastly, the Rolex Coke model — known for its black and red colourway — holds 120% of its value.