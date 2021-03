Why Luxury Fashion Should Embrace The Secondhand Industry

On the other end, there are brands partnering with resale sites to get rid of excess product. In July, sustainable fashion brand Mara Hoffman teamed with The RealReal for an archive sale as a way to stay afloat in the midst of the pandemic and release inventory. But even prior to this, Hoffman expressed support for customers who buy her clothing secondhand. “A garment’s life shouldn't end after one person is done with it. You can design classic, high-quality pieces, but people’s tastes will still change. It’s not realistic to think that someone will keep a piece in their closest forever. Resale platforms give garments a chance to live another life, keeping them in the circular world and out of landfills for as long as possible,” says Hoffman. With that in mind, the designer just launched Full Circle Marketplace , an in-house resale platform that buys and sells pre-owned Mara Hoffman garments. “As a brand, we are committed to promoting the longevity of our garments,” says Hoffman. “The hope is that our customer will wear their Mara Hoffman piece for as long as possible, and once they feel like they want to let it go, give it a chance at another life.”