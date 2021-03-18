Why Luxury Fashion Should Embrace The Secondhand Industry

“Resale is not the silver bullet that is going to fix all of the industry’s problems regarding waste and overproduction, but it is a way forward toward a circular fashion system that is kinder to the planet,” says Steve Dool, the head of brand partnerships at Depop. “Designers, especially independent and emerging talent, know they need to take responsibility for what happens to the clothing they produce after it leaves their stores or warehouses. By making pieces that are built to last and can therefore be resold, and engaging directly with [customers] who are already invested in circular consumption, designers are taking active steps toward extending the life of their clothing.”