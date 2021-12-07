The Secondhand Luxury Watch Market Is Bigger Than Ever, Here’s Why

“I just noticed the way that the consumer was spoken to. And there are certain trends where it's like, ‘The man should buy this watch and go climb Mount Everest.’ And for the female watches, it was like, ‘Here is this dainty watch,’” says Wallner. “We [women] want to spend money on nice things and we already do that with bags and shoes, so why don't we add watches to that?” she says. It’s a question that many are asking right now: According to Fashionphile, searches for “women’s watches” are up 92% since 2020.