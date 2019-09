Gucci apparently went directly to "international meme creators" to either riff off the label's hyper-stylized lookbook imagery and come up with their own memes, or collaborate with visual artists tapped by Michele to create what it deemed a "relatable" scenario, tied back to the timepieces. Some teeter on the brink of a Liz Lemon eye roll (how many folks know the feeling of getting ready to synchronized swim by wearing head-to-toe spring Gucci, we wonder).Others will likely get a chuckle out of Gucci fans: There are cheesy puns , familiar depictions of how we (irresponsibly) consider spending our money , and also callbacks to the sometimes-absurd following the brand has among the fashion set.