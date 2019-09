Gucci apparently went directly to "international meme creators", collaborating with artist Alec Soth, illustrator @pollynor , and meme heroes @beigecardigan and @williamcult. They create riffed off the label's hyper-stylised lookbook imagery to come up with their own memes, and created "relatable" scenario, linking back to the timepieces. Some are eyeroll-worthy (how many of us know the feeling of getting ready to synchronised swim by wearing head-to-toe spring Gucci, we wonder). Others are cute and quite funny, and Gucci fans will be delighted: there are cheesy puns , familiar depictions of how we (irresponsibly) consider spending our money , and also callbacks to the sometimes-absurd following the brand has among the fashion set.