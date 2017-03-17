Collection after sparkly, eccentric Gucci collection, Alessandro Michele has proven he's not one to take the expected route when it comes to fashion. (Oh how we loved the comeback of the aughts-y logo T-shirt or the full-body rhinestone suit for AW17) His latest project? A meme-inspired campaign to promote a new collection of luxury watches, dubbed "#TFWGucci" — yep, as in "That Feeling When," the brand clarified in a press release.
Gucci apparently went directly to "international meme creators", collaborating with artist Alec Soth, illustrator @pollynor, and meme heroes @beigecardigan and @williamcult. They create riffed off the label's hyper-stylised lookbook imagery to come up with their own memes, and created "relatable" scenario, linking back to the timepieces. Some are eyeroll-worthy (how many of us know the feeling of getting ready to synchronised swim by wearing head-to-toe spring Gucci, we wonder). Others are cute and quite funny, and Gucci fans will be delighted: there are cheesy puns, familiar depictions of how we (irresponsibly) consider spending our money, and also callbacks to the sometimes-absurd following the brand has among the fashion set.
"That Feeling When Gucci is about the moment of putting on one of the watches, when the world suddenly becomes different and time slows down a little bit," writer Kyle Chayka explained on the brand's website. Michele has long been fascinated by Internet culture and found ways to integrate it to his work at Gucci: last year, he also tapped various artists to revisit or recreate iconic artworks and infuse them with the label's signature patterns for Instagram.
The final results will be displayed at Baselworld at the end of March, but also live online for our viewing pleasure. (Gucci also provided an explainer on memes, for those who might not be familiar with this nascent art form.) We might not totally understand all of the feelings Michele laid out in his memes, but hey, they're #goals. Check out some of the memes and see the Le Marché de Merveilles watches here.