If it's possible for wrists to swoon, that's probably what ours would have done upon seeing Swatch's newest release, The Classic Collection. The six new pieces, bearing the signature Irony style in gold and dotted with glittering crystals, round out the collection of stunning wrist wear. Big bonus? These timepieces look strikingly more expensive than their $150 to $205 price tags.
The styles provide a little something for everyone — whether you're a fan of rosy pinks, sterling silver, or yellow gold. With its bold-yet-subtly elegant design, we can't deny these tickers are eye-catching, and thankfully, also still wearable enough to sport every day. Be it piled in with a band of bracelets or simply worn alone, these shiny accessories will make you excited to be asked for the time. Preview some of the selections in the slideshow, and shop the entire collection on Swatch's online store.
Photo: Courtesy of Swatch