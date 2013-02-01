Skip navigation!
Kimberly Wang
Mens
Rag & Bone's Men's Show Gave Us New Classics
Kristian Laliberte
Feb 1, 2013
New York
This Weekend: Enter The World's First Fashion Hackathon, Win $10,000
Kimberly Wang
Jan 30, 2013
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Jan 25 2013
Kimberly Wang
Jan 25, 2013
Home
Brand-New NYC Apartments For $914 A Month? Keep Reading!
Life in NYC comes with a whole lotta perks (24-hour anything delivery, bottomless Sunday brunches, all the best museums...shall we continue?). But, there
Kimberly Wang
Trends
Do Good & Look Good With This Bracelet By The Brave Collection
It may look like your average charm bracelet, but this braid wrap is a lot more than a beautiful handcrafted accessory — it's a statement against
Kimberly Wang
New York
Holy Paisley! Maggy Frances Is Having A Sample Sale
Being called "trendy" can be both a compliment and a curse. However, there's nothing trendy about equestrian-wear-inspired label Maggy Frances — the
Kimberly Wang
Skin Care
Superhuman Skin Care! SK-II's New Formula Is Wrinkle Kryptonite
Cate Blanchett hasn't aged in 10 years. For the past decade, she has also been the spokesperson for Japanese luxury skin-care brand SK-II. Correlation?
Kimberly Wang
Food & Drinks
Believe It: 3 Yummy Cocktails That Ring In Under 150 Calories
You're being so good. You're eating healthy, going to the gym, and perhaps even utilizing some of our tips on how to burn that extra hundred calories a
Kimberly Wang
Home
Got The Flu Blues? These Adorable "Get Well Soon" E-Cards Will Ch...
The season is upon us, and despite all of our antibacterial hand washing and our overdosing on vitamin C, we couldn't keep it away. The telltale signs are
Kimberly Wang
Fitness
Is That Your Bikini Calling? Get Fit At SLT's First Downtown Loca...
With a name like SLT (which stands for "Strengthen. Lengthen. Tone.") Soho's newest workout hotspot ain't playin' around. Started in NYC in 2011 by
Kimberly Wang
Designers
Prabal Gurung For Target's 80+ Piece Lookbook Is Here!
Call it spring fever, but we're all in a tizzy after viewing Prabal Gurung's massive new collection for Target. It's one of the most anticipated collabs
Kimberly Wang
Entertainment News
Oh, Snap! Is This The Start Of A Lady Gaga & Kelly Osbourne Feud?
UPDATE: The drama continues. Kelly's mother Sharon Osbourne has just posted an open letter to Gaga on her Facebook, asking that she encourage her fans to
Seija Rankin
Designers
This
Beetlejuice
-Inspired Line Is Spooky-Cute
Despite what your initial instincts might tell you about floral prints and pleated mini skirts, Amy Currie's adorable new line is inspired by none other
Kimberly Wang
New York
Unexpected Bonus: Your Ballet Ticket Comes With Free Graffiti
Well here's a novel mashup. Brooklyn-based urban street artists, FAILE have teamed up with the New York City Ballet to create Les Ballet de Faile. The
Kimberly Wang
Designers
Unconventional Brides, Rejoice: Anna Sheffield Releases First Bri...
To wear one accessory for life is a big commitment (although not quite as big as the commitment it comes along with). Luckily, NYC-based jewelry designer
Kimberly Wang
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jan 10 2013
It looks like talent runs in the the family. Elle King, the blues-singing child of Rob Schneider, has just dropped a new video off her eponymous EP. Shot
Kimberly Wang
Fashion
The 10 Most Scandalous Fashion Lawsuits
Ah, fashion. We get a little warm feeling inside at the mention of the word. And honestly, there's so much to celebrate — the luminosity it adds to our
Kimberly Wang
Mens
Cambridge Satchel Company Has A New Line...For The Fellas!
Our favorite satchel company is unveiling a new line at this January's Pitti Uomo men's fashion trade show in Florence. But they're not just any old
Kimberly Wang
Celebrity Style
Jessica Chastain Gives Us Serious Hair Envy On The Cover Of W
Off the tops of our heads, we can normally only think of one person who can rock an ultra-shiny shoulder bob like nobody's business: Elvira Hancock
Kimberly Wang
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 21 2012
If you love Etsy, you know the elation you feel when you find a particularly awesome vendor. Well, that's how we feel about UK-based jewelry brand Violet
Kimberly Wang
New York
What You Need To Know About The MTA's New Price Hike
Remember when a monthly subway pass was under $100? Well, those days are but a distant memory now. With yesterday's unanimous vote, the MTA plans on
Kimberly Wang
Entertainment News
Kate Middleton Is Cheer Captain. Not Really, But She's
Very
It's been a big year for Kate. Her grandmother-in-law's Diamond Jubilee, the London Olympics, epic, headline-generating nausea. You know, normal people
Kimberly Wang
New York
Is This Little Cup The Most Revolutionary Beauty Gizmo Ever?
Now that Movember is over, we've been happily spying more clean-shaven faces (although we do adore the rugged look and cause behind it). As for us
Kimberly Wang
Designers
Fashion Plays A Supporting Role In Maiyet's Captivating Short Film
Rather than shooting a simple lookbook, pioneer luxury brand Maiyet asked Cary Fukunaga (director of the '09 remake of Jane Eyre starring Mia Wasikowska)
Kimberly Wang
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 14 2012
Ultra-chic U.K. brand Maggy Frances is having a private trunk show starting this Sunday 'til Tuesday. Maggy Frances' designs excel in many things, but
Kimberly Wang
New York
Jewelry Enthusiasts, Start Your Engines: Giles & Brother Is Going...
Don't start stampeding yet, New Yorkers, but we've got news. The brilliant brother/sister duo of Giles & Brother is having a sample sale, and marking
Kimberly Wang
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 10 2012
Prepare to feel how unaligned your body is — Equinox just released an artsy, bass-heavy new video featuring five of their Pilates instructors doing a
Kimberly Wang
New York
Baby, It's Cold Outside — But These Cocktails Are Red Hot
The weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so...oh, you know how it goes. With nor'easter Athena and superstorm Sandy as newly-minted memories, we
Kimberly Wang
Designers
Emerson's New Collection Is Less Scary, More Scary Beautiful
Though inspired by horror flicks (the '70s classic The Amityville Horror and Rob Zombie's The House of 1000 Corpses, to name a few), we're not in the
Kimberly Wang
Street Style
Stockholm Style Goes Next-Level Amazing, In 7 Stunning Snaps
Even if you've never been to Sweden, you've probably visited enough style blogs to know that the capital is running rampant with fashionable residents
The Styleograph
