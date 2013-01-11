Despite what your initial instincts might tell you about floral prints and pleated mini skirts, Amy Currie's adorable new line is inspired by none other than the angsty Beetlejuice heroine, Lydia Deetz. So taken was the U.K.-based designer with the fictional brooder that she even named the label Deetz. While we recall Lydia wearing a whole lot of funereal black and possessing a rather glum approach to life, there's nothing morose about Deetz. Currie plays with bright colors and playful prints — including our personal favorite, a blue geisha pug in a gilt frame — to create a whole new genre of clothing: spooky-cute. Yes, we're trademarking that.
The collection features loose, silk tees, and kaleidoscopic rompers. It's also abounding in sweet Peter-Pan collars. But for all that sweet and pretty, there's a hearty dose of dark and edgy thrown in for good measure. Fancy wearing a gorgeous, billowy shirt featuring a portrait of a skeleton named Bebe? We thought so. And that long, zodiac-print silk dress worn over leather leggings? It's got our little hearts pounding.
Look for the collection at Harvey Nichols in mid-January, but in the meantime, click through to see all the goods.
Photo: Courtesy of Deetz