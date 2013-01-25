Berluti's latest collection has us wishing ourselves into a Sherlock Holmes novel. If men were that well-attired, then Scotland Yard, take us now! As for the interesting animal-headed models? Well, those are some dashing critters. (The Sartorialist)
Spotted: Thom Brown at the Presidential Inauguration...well, his design, anyway. It was sported by the FLOTUS herself! Now he's getting another well-deserved honor as the recipient of this year's Pratt Fashion Visionary Award. Kudos! (WWD)
Everyone's favorite fashion mentor, Tim Gunn, returned to our television sets last night for the season premiere of Project Runway. Missed it? Don't worry, this video will cheer you up. (YouTube)
Anna Dello Russo wore what?! The eccentric Italian editor-at-large for Vogue Japan was spotted looking shockingly normal while dog-walking in Milan. And get this, she's wearing sneakers. We always just figured she hit the gym in studded Valentino stilettos. (Telegraph UK)
Bergdorf Goodman Instagrammed a snap of Hedi Slimane's new Saint Laurent label in action, and set the critics talking...again. Check out the conversation in the photo's comments (if you dare). There will be conflicted feelings, there will be anger, and there will be blood. We kid...for now. (Racked)
