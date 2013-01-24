It may look like your average charm bracelet, but this braid wrap is a lot more than a beautiful handcrafted accessory — it's a statement against injustice. This latest creation from Jessica Hendricks and The Brave Collection is taking one step further in the brand's work to end human trafficking.
For every Kiri Klahan bracelet sold ("Kiri" is a common girl's name in Cambodia and "Klahan" means brave in Khmer, the Cambodian language), The Brave collection will fund one month of business and life-skills training for sex-trade survivors. Yep, that's one powerful bracelet.
This do-gooder arm candy is available exclusively at Able Made, an e-commerce — founded by a former MoMA art director — that aims to impact the world through its inventory. Each wrap goes for a modest $95, making it the perfect philanthropic V-day gift — are you listening, boyfriends?
