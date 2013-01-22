The brand only became available in the U.S. in 2005, but for decades, women around the world have been heaping on the Pitera in the form of brand's iconic Treatment Essence — not quite a toner, not quite a serum, the brand touts it as a completely unique product in the market. Designed to be used after cleansing and before a serum or moisturizer, the Essence maximizes the performance of the other products in your arsenal, giving you an otherworldly glow.