Cate Blanchett hasn't aged in 10 years. For the past decade, she has also been the spokesperson for Japanese luxury skin-care brand SK-II. Correlation? We think so. SK-II's claim to fame is its trademarked ingredient, Pitera, found in the fermentation process of a very specific type of yeast.
The brand only became available in the U.S. in 2005, but for decades, women around the world have been heaping on the Pitera in the form of brand's iconic Treatment Essence — not quite a toner, not quite a serum, the brand touts it as a completely unique product in the market. Designed to be used after cleansing and before a serum or moisturizer, the Essence maximizes the performance of the other products in your arsenal, giving you an otherworldly glow.
Advertisement
In an ultimate act of gilding the lily, SK-II is back with a new Essence formula for its ultra-luxe line, LXP, or Luxury x Pitera. In addition to an eight-times-more-concentrated amount of Pitera, the new formula includes a yeast peptide and Centella Essence, both of which encourage collagen production. Created to address the earliest signs of aging, the LXP line (which now includes the Ultimate Revival Essence, Cream, and Serum) fortifies the skin's outer layers to ensure that as much moisture as possible stays in your skin.
We admit that we may have been skeptical of high-end skin care in the past, but between LXP's high-tech, supercharged pedigree and Cate's seal of approval (not to mention the harsh winter weather), we're thinking that it might be the time to embrace the luxe. Tell us: Would you consider shelling out for the very best in skin care?
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page!
Advertisement