Ring Watches Are The Unexpected Timepiece You Need In 2023

“What is this?” I asked, already hopelessly devoted to the piece, which was part of a collaboration between independent watch brand Breda and the women-owned Los Angeles-based jewelry brand, Dalmata. A bold ring with a vintage and masculine feel, it was a perfect fit for my moody, menswear-inspired personal style. But even then, I left it on the table, telling myself that I’d look ridiculous wearing a piece of jewelry so bold. “You have to get it,” my boss, Refinery29 Fashion Director Irina Grechko, said as we were about to leave. “You don’t think I’ll look ridiculous?” I responded, to which she gave me one of her signature “Please, go for it” looks. And, so I left with it, and never looked back.