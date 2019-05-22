Vinyl and VR. Midcentury modern and mobile banking. Gouache and ghosting. In typical contradictory fashion, millennials seem most comfortable existing in the gray area between lo-fi and high-tech. But what about a timepiece that can do both? With the Garmin vívomove® HR, you get the charm of moving hands and the utility of a hidden touchscreen display, all in one stylish hybrid smartwatch.
More on the "smart" end of things: The vívomove® HR connects to your phone for notifications, so you never miss a new dating-app match or incoming call you'll most likely screen.
It also tracks steps, calories, heart rate, and other health indicators, so you can chart the physical effects of worrying about the rental market. But given that the vívomove® HR is compatible with industry-standard quick-release bands, on top of more than 10 preset colorways, the only thing you'll be losing sleep over is how best to match your old-/new-school wristwatch to tomorrow's fire 'fit.
