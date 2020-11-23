How Primally Pure’s Founder Turned Her Hobby Into A Booming Skincare Business

That sounds so nice. What is your ultimate goal with your business?

What my team and I are most passionate about is changing how we think about caring for our skin and changing it from this place of treating your skin with harsh chemicals that cover-up and mask symptoms. I believe when your skin is acting up in any way, whether that's through acne or eczema or whatnot, your skin is trying to tell you something.



Going to the dermatologist and having them prescribe you something that might calm down or mask symptoms doesn't really get to the root of the issue. We are so passionate about educating people on overall wellness and how that relates to skin health, as well as caring for your skin in a very natural, holistic way that doesn't aggravate your skin and potentially lead to worse problems down the road. I would love to be a part of changing people's perceptions of what skincare actually means. I'm passionate about doing that for younger girls — teenagers and preteens, especially — because for me, I think that's when it all started. I remember seeing commercials for Neutrogena and Clean & Clear all the time and thinking, Oh, I have a pimple, maybe I need this, but really, by treating my skin, I caused a lot more problems than I would had I done nothing. So our goal is to change what skincare means and flip it from a clinical perspective to a holistic one.