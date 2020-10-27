But First, Coffee: 15 Gift Ideas For Bean-Loving Buds

If you know someone who isn't a fully-functioning human until they've had their first sip of freshly-brewed Arabic black, then you're probably friends with a coffee connoisseur. To help guide your quest to the perfect present that isn’t just a Starbucks gift card, we went on a digital scavenger hunt for top-rated coffee ideas approved by picky espresso-sippers and passionate Java-consumers alike.
The road to gift-giving for your best bean-loving buds has its barricades: what if they’re more of a pour-over person? What if they grind their own beans? What if their go-to cafe order is something so complex you can't even pronounce it? Don't fret: ahead, 15 unique goods that coffee lovers will actually appreciate — including everything from high-tech electric kettles to self-heating smart mugs, natural-roast gift baskets, cold-brew liqueur, and monthly bean-subscription boxes.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.