A Coffee Subscription Service For Every Third-Wave Caffeine Snob You Know

Kate Spencer here, Most Wanted strategist and resident coffee "professional." A quality cup of joe is my one true happiness, so I'm always looking to step up my game and better my at-home brew — I've actually lived with a professional barista before and have luckily learned a few tricks of the trade. Needless to say, I've strategically surrounded myself with fellow caffeine fanatics — one of which includes my bestie (hi, Mom) — and now that gifting season is in full swing, I've been on the hunt for the right roasts to give the fellow coffee nerds in my life. Through some online scrolling, I found a coffee marketplace and subscription service that promises to deliver a bespoke monthly delivery tailored to my very specific standards, consisting of fresh beans from small-batch roasters around the country. I was intrigued, so I signed up for some sips. Ahead, I pour my heart out.
What Is Trade?
Trade is a personalized coffee subscription service thats' mission is to "empower more people to experience specialty coffee and support the coffee community." Basically, the team at Trade has partnered with 60+ roasters across the U.S. to deliver hand-selected coffee beans straight to your door at peak freshness. Whether you're a coffee aficionado or a newbie, they guarantee they'll send you the beans to fit your java-loving needs. The sweet part is, they actually send you the really good stuff; coffee from buzzy third-wave roasters like Stumptown, Verve, and Madcap (not those generic roasts you find in the aisles of mega superstores or big brand coffee shops...apologies to you holiday cup collecting folks).
How Does Trade Know What Kind of Coffee To Send You?
First, I was prompted to fill out Trade's eight-part questionnaire so its' fancy "human-powered algorithm" could "find my perfect match" — in other words, pair me with roasters and coffees that best fit my drinking preferences. I answered everything from: how I brew my coffee (at the moment, I have a deep relationship with my Moka Pot), to what I add to my drink (black or a splash of steamed oat milk), and if I buy my beans whole or ground — and don't you worry, alien decaf drinkers, you can specify whether you drink regular or decaf too.
Once Trade's algorithm did its thing, I was given three options to choose from. I was excited to see a few roasters I'd never heard of before and ended up selecting the Civitas Blend from Huckleberry in Denver, CO., which is mentioned as a top selection for Moka Pot drinkers and features notes of rich dark chocolate and raisin-like sweetness. YUM. From there you can customize your order frequency, grind-setting, and how many bags you'd like to receive each month. Even better, Trade will remind you before each order is shipped so you can easily make changes or swap any coffee for a different choice.
Okay, but now to the crazy part: My delivery arrived ONE DAY after the beans were roasted and packaged. I. Was. Shook. This is really a selling point for me because if you didn't know, the flavor of coffee beans changes the older they get (even if it's just been a few days!) and they begin to lose freshness the longer they're exposed to oxygen. To say I was pumped about this peak freshness is an understatement because I don't even get this type of quick-turnaround from my local Brooklyn roaster.
Do I Have To Subscribe?
Trade offers many different levels of subscription options, ranging from two bags ($40) to 12 bags ($228) a month, so you can customize deliveries based on your or your giftee’s needs. You'll receive $15 off your first three-bag bundle or $25 off your first six-bag bundle, plus you can cancel or pause service anytime. And if a subscription service isn't for you, you can still shop Trade's selection of coffees with a one-time purchase.
Do You, Coffee Lover, Think Trade Is Actually Good?
If you're a professed coffee snob like me — or just a caffeine lover no matter the brew — I think this service is totally worth it. The experience feels personalized and curated, plus it's just fun to be able to taste all types of coffee from highly-regarded third wave roasters all over the country that I wouldn't normally have quick access to. I'm admittedly the type that buys the same beans from my local coffee shop every week, so this forces me out of my caffeine comfort zone. I know a few bean buds in my life that will appreciate this service as both a time saver and a discovery experience.
Here’s What You Should Buy from Trade
