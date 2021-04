The Best Coffee Subscription Boxes For Stocking Your Kitchen-Cafe

After more than a year (woah) of living, working, existing, et al., almost entirely at home, it's fair to say we've got a few new tricks up the sleeves of our many matching sweatsuits . We now know how to bake sourdough bread and turn any outdoor space into the next best thing to the beach . Another area of our lives that has benefited from too much time indoors is our coffee routine. Whether yours is a simple-drip ritual or an expert-level iced coffee brew-tine, you're going to want to keep your bean stock locked & loaded. Enter: the ultra-reliable coffee subscription box. From stay-at-home alternatives for your favorite IRL coffee shops (missing you, La Colombe) to innovative online services offering access to specialty blends from across the globe, there are plenty of ways to keep high-quality java flowing on the reg.