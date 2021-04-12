The Best Coffee Subscription Boxes For Stocking Your Kitchen-Cafe

After more than a year (woah) of living, working, existing, et al., almost entirely at home, it's fair to say we've got a few new tricks up the sleeves of our many matching sweatsuits. We now know how to bake sourdough bread and turn any outdoor space into the next best thing to the beach. Another area of our lives that has benefited from too much time indoors is our coffee routine. Whether yours is a simple-drip ritual or an expert-level iced coffee brew-tine, you're going to want to keep your bean stock locked & loaded. Enter: the ultra-reliable coffee subscription box. From stay-at-home alternatives for your favorite IRL coffee shops (missing you, La Colombe) to innovative online services offering access to specialty blends from across the globe, there are plenty of ways to keep high-quality java flowing on the reg.
There are so many to choose from, in fact, that figuring out your deliciously perfect fit can seem a tad bit overwhelming. So, we've rounded up the top services out there to ensure you'll never be left with an empty mug (or espresso cup, or cold brew tumbler). Below, discover a breakdown of everything you need to know about the best coffee subscriptions around — from sustainably sourced options to time-saving pour-over pouches that require zero equipment to brew.
Best For: An Environmentally conscious and community-oriented option.
What You Get: A freshly roasted, single-origin coffee subscription tailored to your taste that connects you to coffee farmers around the world and contributes to their sustainable livelihoods. All packaging is 100% compostable, form-fitting, and waste-free and for every pound of coffee roasted, 5 cents is donated to the World Coffee Research.
How It Works: You'll start with an explorer kit featuring four coffee profiles that you can brew one at a time, or side-by-side (Driftaway even organizes Instagram Live sessions to guide you through this step). Rate and review each option so that every month, when new coffees are released, you'll only receive what's sure to align with your personal preferences.
Delivery Options: Choose from a 7oz, 11oz, 16oz, or 32oz roast delivered weekly, biweekly, or monthly.
Price: Starts at $15 per shipment plus free shipping.
Best For: Access to 52 of America's top independent roasters.
What You Get: A subscription designed both for you and by you, featuring a curated variety of coffees that are hand-picked out of over 400 roasts around the country — from coffee veterans to rising industry stars, and all the best in between. Plus, Trade is now doing cold brew too.
How It Works: Take a quiz that'll match you to a selection of coffees based on your individual preferences. Next, customize your order frequency, grind setting, and even choose your own brews from Trade's expert batch of recommendations. Expect to discover new flavors with each delivery that'll arrive at peak freshness.
Delivery Options: Set your subscription to place an order every 1, 2, 3, 4, or 6 weeks.
Price: Get 1 bag for $14.75, or bundle and get 15% off each 2-bag shipment ($25). Plus, get 50% off your first bag.
Best For: The closest thing to being in an actual coffee shop.
What You Get: Opt for Blue Bottle's Welcome Kit Subscription and you'll receive some of the world's finest coffees to try, plus a handful of complimentary brew tools to boot: a coffee dripper, an organic tote, and a 90-pack set of the company's custom coffee filters.
How It Works: The Kit is designed to show you the full range of Blue Bottle's famed coffee menu from the comfort of your own home. All you have to do is sign up.
Delivery Options: Every other week for 3 months receive a different 12-ounce bag of fresh-roasted whole beans.
Price: $119 for the full subscription (valued at $185) plus free shipping.
Best For: Something with little fuss and lots of flexibility.
What You Get: Choose from either of the two rotating subscriptions (the Cornerstone & Alliance Subscription or the Workshop Subscription) to try all of La Colombe's classic blends or seasonal coffees from a variety of origin countries. You can also sign up to have your La Colombe faves shipped right to your doorstep on a recurring basis, including the popular Cold Brew On Tap Fridge Pack or the top-rated array of draft lattes.
How It Works: Choose the grind, quantity, and frequency that works for you. It's that easy.
Delivery Options: Set your subscription to place an order every 1, 2, 3, or 4 weeks with the option to pause or cancel at any time.
Price: Rotating subscriptions start at $14 per shipment.
Best For: Trying something new.
What You Get: All-natural Vietnamese coffee pouches with the option to add California sweetened condensed milk creamers. These sustainably sourced, chemical-free pour-over coffee pouches use biodegradable filters, and there is no equipment required to brew.
How It Works: Choose from four different subscription box options (the Just Black, Variety, Classic, or Party Pack). When the goods arrive, simply tear open the coffee pouch, hang it over your cup, pour hot water into the filter, and voila.
Delivery Options: Each box includes 22 coffee filters. Deliveries can be made on a monthly or bimonthly basis.
Price: Boxes start at $35 per month with free shipping on orders over $30. Plus, take 30% off your first month of any Coffee Club subscription with the code SPRING30.
Best For: A subscription that's easy to manage.
What You Get: A delicious range of roasted-to-order coffees that are sustainably sourced from the diverse coffee-growing regions of South America to the distinctive offerings of East Africa and beyond.
How It Works: Choose from nine different coffee selections in a range of sizes and grinds. In addition to managing your subscription via text, you can send brewing questions and more straight to the Partners Coffee pros who are available via text, email, or chat at any time.
Delivery Options: Set your subscription to place an order every 1, 2, or 4 weeks.
Price: Starts at $15 per shipment plus free shipping.
