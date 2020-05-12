Alternative Sourdough Recipes If You Can’t Handle Any More Bread

We all know the coronavirus lockdown has become the perfect time to put on your apron and get baking.
But if you’re sick of making banana bread and feel ready to graduate, it's time to get into baking with sourdough. This bubbly concoction has been all over our Instagram feeds over the last few weeks as everyone shows off their sourdough starter. Plus it has the added bonus of a high nutritional value and low sugar content.
If you can't handle any more bread (and tbh, who hasn't eaten more bread in the last few weeks than they have in their whole life), we’re here to help. We found the easiest and most scrumptious non-bread recipes to put your sourdough starter to good use, including hot cross buns, banana nut muffins, and coffee cake. Click on and step out of your comfort zone.