The Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back At Starbucks Today

At various points during the past six months, you may have found yourself fixated on the idea that time is a construct, one that's totally irrelevant during our current quarantined state. It's a strange thought, but without the structures of working in an office, going to school, or celebrating milestones the way we used to, it feels like time has lost all meaning. But then, you look out your window one evening to see that the sun is once again starting to set before 9 p.m. You realize that the seasons will continue to change and that time is, in fact, still moving forward. For many of us, there is perhaps no more obvious sign of this fact than the return of Starbucks' most iconic drink, the pumpkin spice latte. This year, PSL's return is happening today. As in, you can go get one right now.
The PSL is officially back at Starbucks locations around the country for its 17th year. The drink is, of course, created with Starbucks' signature espresso, steamed milk, and flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. It's then topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices. If you find this opportunity to embrace the flavors of fall especially comforting because it means we actually are making progress through this hellish year but you're not excited about having to do so while it's still in the high 80s, Starbucks has a solution for you. Classic hot PSLs are available, but it can also be ordered iced or blended.
Another option for those of us autumn lovers that are currently stuck in an apartment with poor air conditioning is the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which is returning today for the second year. This beverage is made with Starbucks Cold Brew and vanilla syrup and topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and dusting of pumpkin spices.
Other seasonal menu items are also available starting today including the Salted Caramel Mocha, Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, and Pumpkin Scone. That means there are plenty of ways to welcome the new season with open mouths... and to feel like we're finally moving through 2020.