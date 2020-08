The Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back At Starbucks Today

At various points during the past six months, you may have found yourself fixated on the idea that time is a construct, one that's totally irrelevant during our current quarantined state. It's a strange thought, but without the structures of working in an office, going to school, or celebrating milestones the way we used to, it feels like time has lost all meaning. But then, you look out your window one evening to see that the sun is once again starting to set before 9 p.m. You realize that the seasons will continue to change and that time is, in fact, still moving forward. For many of us, there is perhaps no more obvious sign of this fact than the return of Starbucks' most iconic drink, the pumpkin spice latte . This year, PSL's return is happening today. As in, you can go get one right now.