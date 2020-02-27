Coffee Subscriptions Are A Thing Now & Panera’s Deal Is Unbelievable

Millennials have ushered in an era of subscription-box-mania; there is now a subscription service for everything from toys and food to formal wear and menstrual products. In fact, many a financial expert will tell you, if you're trying to trim costs, you should first look into shaving off a few subscriptions. They'll also tell you to stop spending so much money on coffee. It doesn't matter how much money you spend on coffee, most financial advice columns assume it's too much. For some of us, though, coffee is an investment we can't get enough of and without it, our productivity suffers. If you're one of those people, there's a new subscription service just for you.