Here’s 50% Off A Cool & Customizable Cold-Brew Subscription

Let's start with some reference points. Explorer's coffee ranges from 0 milligrams to 150 milligrams of caffeine Your average cup of green tea checks in at 25 milligrams while one Diet Coke lands a tad bit below the 50-milligram mark and is comparable to Explorer's Low Caf dosage. If green tea and soft drinks don't give you a buzz, consider the caffeine in a single can of Red Bull, aka 76 milligrams of caffeine, or close to the regular caffeine level found in a cup of coffee. And lastly, one can of Monster Energy is the perfect opponent to Explorer's Extra Caf at a whopping 145 milligrams.According to Caffeine Informer , a healthy adult may consume up to 300 to 400 milligrams a day without major consequences, which means even two glasses of the highest caffeine level a day is still safe, but not all of us need it. If your body is sensitive to some daily java consumption but you miss the pick-me-up, the organic Low Caf cold brew concentrate is calling your name. Got a stomach of steel and a hankering for energy boosts? Say hello to the Extra Caf. No matter which caffeine level you pick, you can also opt to add an elixir flavor sub