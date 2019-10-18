Starbucks Just Released This Year’s At-Home Holiday Product Line

Fall has a strong on-brand lineup of flavor profiles: Pumpkin spice reigns supreme as the ruler of all things autumn, while cinnamon-apple is its trusty sidekick. Come Halloween, everything is a hodgepodge of trick-or-treating candy. But once the winter holidays roll around, we’re riding a sugar high that has yet to find its seasonal queen. Gingerbread seems promising, for obvious reasons, but peppermint screams “holiday!” in ways no other flavor can. First, it’s got the Saint Nick color scheme. Second, the cooling, minty sensation of a fresh coat of snow.
So it’s no wonder that as Starbucks launches its line of seasonal at-home coffee products, it’s celebrating the juxtaposition of cool peppermint and rich mocha. There's Peppermint Mocha Iced Espresso Classic, in both family size and single-serve, plus your usual Via Instant packets, K-cup options, and ground coffee bags, all of which are now available in stores for the aspiring at-home barista.
This seasonal lineup also has some newcomers, like a Holiday Spice Cold Brew Pitcher Pack, sweet cinnamon-laced packs that can help you prep that post-dinner party coffee in one go. Oh, and grab those Holiday Cookie Straws for dipping.
Advertisement