Starbucks Just Released This Year’s At-Home Holiday Product Line

Fall has a strong on-brand lineup of flavor profiles: Pumpkin spice reigns supreme as the ruler of all things autumn, while cinnamon-apple is its trusty sidekick. Come Halloween, everything is a hodgepodge of trick-or-treating candy. But once the winter holidays roll around, we’re riding a sugar high that has yet to find its seasonal queen. Gingerbread seems promising, for obvious reasons, but peppermint screams “holiday!” in ways no other flavor can. First, it’s got the Saint Nick color scheme. Second, the cooling, minty sensation of a fresh coat of snow.