Dunkin’ Named A Drink After Charli D’Amelio

While the drink became an official menu item on September 2, D'Amelio had tweeted she had a surprise collab in the works, and soon, people figured out it was "The Charli." Some even went to their local Dunkin' weeks before the drink made its official debut, with no success of course. One user made the journey to her local Dunkin' and asked for "The Charli" as early as August 21. The Dunkin' worker wasn't familiar with the drink, because she asked for it weeks before the official launch.