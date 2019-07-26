6 Baristas On The Best Reusable Cups To Bring To Your Coffee Shop

As consumers are becoming more eco-conscious and coffee shops around the country have begun offering reusable cup discounts in order to cut back on single-use plastic, customers are starting to bring their own cups with them on their daily coffee runs. But with so many tumbler, travel mug, and thermos options out there, it can be difficult to figure out which ones are the best for your specific coffee-drinking needs. That's why we asked the people who have the most experience dealing with coffee cups: baristas, coffee shop owners, and other coffee shop employees.
Ahead you'll find the reusable coffee containers that are most highly rated by the people who work with coffee every day. Some cups are praised for their ability to keep hot coffee hot and ice coffee cold, while others are beloved for being spill-proof or easy to fill and sip from. There's a reusable coffee cup out there for every type of coffee drinker.
