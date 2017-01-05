Story from Food & Drinks

21 Delicious Hot Chocolates You Must Make This Winter

Marshall Bright
Photo: Courtesy of Luvo Fresh Blog.
We love freshly fallen snow and cute scarves as much as the next person. But sometimes when it blizzards (or something called a bomb cyclone hits), we'd rather just stay indoors and observe the snow from the comfort of a bed or couch.
And, if you've made the decision to avoid the great outdoors, you'll need the essential supplies: a warm blanket, something good on Netflix, and a mug of hot chocolate. The sweet drink warms you inside and out, making it the perfect indulgent treat for cold days.
Since we may be snowed in for a few days, we've collected some of our favorite hot chocolate recipes from around the Web. With over 20 to try, you'll have plenty of ways to stay warm until spring.

