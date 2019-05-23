Do not take your lunch break just yet! This is not a drill. This is a Starbucks happy hour. Starting at 3:00p.m. EST today, Starbucks’ happy hour brings you a buy-one-get-one deal on Frappuccinos.
While the point of a BOGO deal might be to incentivise us to treat our friends and loved ones to a nice afternoon pick-me-up, this is also a good opportunity to try something new. Why not order that Cloud Macchiato or the new Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino and try it out? That way you can also get your usual Frappuccino for free to have on hand as a back-up in case your experiment goes awry or doesn’t quite hit the spot.
The offer applies to Frapps that are grande or larger. If you haven’t already, download the Starbucks app and sign up for their re-vamped rewards program. Show your local barista the email you got announcing this offer and claim your free drink.
Take this trip to your local Starbucks as an opportunity to check and see if they've restocked on those highly sought-after color-changing tumblers. Or flex on the children with your new Pride tumbler.
