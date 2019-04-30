While it might not feel like summer is around the corner, we’re already halfway-through spring. These last few episodes of Game of Thrones have made it impossible to think about anything but Winterfell's snow-covered landscapes and have had us reaching for steaming cups of tea to calm down.
But Starbucks has big plans for us this summer, starting with the new Mango Dragonfruit Refresher, a bright pink pick-me-up dotted with the black seeds of real dragon fruit chunks. Now on the permanent menu, this drink can be taken to the next level with a dash of coconut milk.
On its own, the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher promises to be a sippable, thirst-quenching summer treat. Add coconut milk, and it’s a rich, delight that's as beautiful as it is delicious.
Last week, we learned the S’mores Frappuccino was back on the menu. And while the drink is only available through the summer, Starbucks is making it up to us with not one, but two, desert-like frappuccinos: The Caramel Ribbon Chunk Frappuccino blends dark caramel sauce with ice, milk, and coffee, layers of caramel drizzle and a crunchy caramel sugar topping. The Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino is for the chocolate lovers – rich mocha sauce and Frappuccino chips are layered into the frothy combo of ice, milk, and coffee, and topped with a generous helping of chocolate cookie crumbles. Both drinks are now part of Starbucks’ permanent menu.
