Gather 'Round The Campfire, The S'mores Frappuccino Is Back At Starbucks

Seasonal drinks and flavored frappuccinos are Starbucks’s bread and butter. The cream of the crop is returning to the menu, at the request of its very vocal fans: The S’mores Frappuccino (equal parts frozen slush and summer campfire nostalgia) is back by popular demand.
Participating stores will be serving up the crowd favorite starting on April 30th for a limited time. This cold drink manages to evoke the flavors of a warm and gooey s’more with swirls of milk chocolate sauce topped with marshmallow-infused whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles.
But what is a Starbucks order if not customizable? Hell, some of the most popular Starbucks drinks aren’t even on the menu because they are 100% custom — like the Cadbury Egg Frappuccino. Customization is so ingrained in Starbucks’ brand that it even came up with a customization guide, so you can add syrups, shots, and foam to your heart’s content.
If you’re super serious about doing it all yourself (and maybe want to add real roasted marshmallows to your frapp), Starbucks also sells Golden S’mores packaged coffee in grocery stores nationwide complete with notes of marshmallow and graham cracker.
There are certainly healthier and maybe even more Instagrammable summer treats like sliced watermelon, flower-infused lemonade, and charcuterie plates. But what is summer for if not to relive the good-old days of getting down and dirty in a delicious chocolate-marshmallow mess? This drink lets you indulge on your morning commute, your afternoon break, and basically, anywhere else, too – the mess and campfire parts are optional.
