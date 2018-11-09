Here's Where Military Service Members & Veterans Can Eat For Free On Veterans Day

Each year, Veterans Day gives us the opportunity to thank the brave men and women who serve or have served our country in the armed forces. If you know a military service member, jump on this weekend as your chance to say thank you, and show your appreciation even more by reminding them that there are a number of spots where they can dine for free this Sunday and Monday. Or, if you are a vet, give yourself a little thank you by getting a treat on the house.
That's right, restaurants around the country are honoring veterans, active duty soldiers, and military spouses this weekend by offering deals and freebies. Take a look ahead to see where those amazing folks will be celebrated. Then, go spread the word and say "thank you!"
Buffalo’s Café:
Veterans and active duty military members can get 50% off their order at the Georgia chain this Sunday, November 11.
Chipotle:
Chipotle is celebrating the contributions of our military around the country by offering a special buy-one-get-one offer on Sunday, November 11 from open to close. The BOGO promotion is valid on burritos, bowls, salads, and taco orders, and will be available to all active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses, and retired military with valid ID.
Chuck E. Cheese's:
This Sunday, November 11, active duty, National Guard, and retired veterans with valid military ID or proof of military service can get a free personal one-topping pizza at participating locations of the family fun chain.
Dunkin' Donuts:
On Sunday, November 11, veterans and active duty military can receive a free donut of their choice at participating Dunkin' locations nationwide.
Grimaldi's Pizzeria:
On Veterans Day, Grimaldi's is thanking veterans by offering them 15% off their bill. Alcohol is excluded from discount, and the discount is only available at Grimaldi locations outside of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
Hurricane Grill & Wings:
This Florida-based chain is offering all veterans and active duty military members a free entrée this Sunday, November 11.
Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses:
These steakhouses are offering two deals this year. The first is a free buffet and beverage for all veterans and the second is 50% off a menu item for all veterans. Check your local Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouse for dates and details.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop:
This Veterans Day, customers who show their military ID at Potbelly will get a free cookie with any purchase.
Stan's Donuts & Coffee:
On Sunday, November 11, Stan’s will be offering a free glazed donut and coffee to all veterans and active duty military. Additionally, from Friday, November 9 through Sunday, November 11, the Chicago-based chain will donate a portion of the sales of its customer-favorite Lemon Pistachio Old Fashioned to Rags of Honor 1.
Starbucks:
Veterans, active duty service members, and military spouses can enjoy a free tall hot brewed coffee at participating Starbucks locations this Veteran's Day.
White Castle:
White Castle is recognizing Veterans Day by offering a free combo meal to all veterans and active military members who dine in or drive-through this Sunday, November 11 and Monday, November 12. No purchase is necessary to claim the offer. Customers simply need to provide military ID to get the freebie.
