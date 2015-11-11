This story was originally published on November 11, 2014.
Unlike Memorial Day, which honors those who died while serving in the U.S. military, Veterans Day is about the living and the dead. It pays tribute to all U.S. military veterans — both current and past. November 11 is also Europe's Armistice Day, which celebrates the end of WWI.
In his weekly address, Obama dedicated the day to "all those who served to keep us free and strong," calling out generations of veterans from those who fought in WWII to the men and women returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.
Today, the US, Britain and countries around the world celebrate in their own unique ways. The Tower of London was surrounded by 888,246 poppies — one for every soldier who died during WWI. Across the states, cities big and small hosted veteran marches.
A quick look through Instagram shows that for people on both sides of the Atlantic, the day still means more than online sales and closed banks. Ahead, 15 moving images of people who came out to honor those who've sacrificed for their countries.