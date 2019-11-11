This Veteran’s Day, Chipotle Is Offering Its Beloved BOGO Deal

What’s better than one burrito? Two burritos. What’s the second-best thing to getting something for free? Only having to pay for half of it. Often, the occasions for such deals and freebies are abstract at best – National Nacho Day and National Wine Lover’s Day don’t appear in any of our history books after all. But Veteran’s Day does, and so we can say this time, the goods and freebies are a true and honest celebration.
In honor of our nation’s veterans, Chipotle brings back its Military Appreciation buy-one-get-one deal. All active duty, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with a valid ID can claim a free second burrito, bowl, salad or taco with their purchase. As always, the offer is only available from open to closing in participating stores.
So, if your connections to the military are so tenuous you don’t have a valid ID, you’ll have to pay for your own burrito lunch today. And guac is extra. If you planned on spending the day being lazy at home, the promise of free guac for veterans might be all it takes to get you out of bed.
