This Veteran’s Day, Chipotle Is Offering Its Beloved BOGO Deal

What’s better than one burrito? Two burritos. What’s the second-best thing to getting something for free? Only having to pay for half of it. Often, the occasions for such deals and freebies are abstract at best – National Nacho Day and National Wine Lover’s Day don’t appear in any of our history books after all. But Veteran’s Day does, and so we can say this time, the goods and freebies are a true and honest celebration.