Indiana Frat Suspended After Video Shows Alleged Rape Of Pledge

A fraternity at Indiana University was suspended late Wednesday night, pending investigations around an alleged hazing incident. A video, reportedly of pledges from the Alpha Tau Omega frat, shows a sex act that to many looks like rape.



A short video made the rounds on Twitter yesterday, showing a young man wearing only boxers, performing oral sex on a naked woman on a mattress. The two are surrounded by about a dozen shirtless young men, who are cheering and chanting "Scotty!"



At several points in the 30-second clip, the young man appears to try to get up but is pushed back down by the woman's legs. Nothing in the video links the pledges to Alpha Tau Omega, but it was posted by a Twitter account called ATO Video — and is widely assumed to be the reason for the frat's suspension.



R29 will not post the video for obvious reasons, but it was still live on ATO Video's page and elsewhere by Thursday morning.

