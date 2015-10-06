Gunman Reported At Philadelphia Community College

Update: At around 1 PM Tuesday, it was reported that the suspected gunman is now in custody. No shots were fired, but the Philadelphia Community College campus where the incident occurred will remain closed until tomorrow, when normal activity will resume.
The Community College of Philadelphia is on lockdown after reports of a gunman on campus, according to the school's Facebook page. The posting says students have been asked to shelter in place.
A local Fox affiliate reports that a SWAT team has arrived on the campus. So far, there are no reports of death or injuries.
Police Activity on Campus. Main campus is locked down at this point. Shelter in place in progress.Posted by Community College of Philadelphia on Tuesday, October 6, 2015
Initial reports say a young man pulled out a gun at a campus building.
The news comes less than a week after a mass shooting at a community college in Roseburg, Oregon that left 10 dead including the shooter.
In the aftermath of that tragedy, there were calls not to identify the shooter, started when Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin refused to name the Oregon gunman in a press conference. Since, many have called on the media not to give the shooter notoriety, worrying that the infamy that comes with a mass shooting might inspire copycats.
The vast majority of national newspapers and websites (including this one) did ultimately report on the shooter's name and background.
According to its website, the Community College of Philadelphia is the city's largest public education institution, enrolling up to 40,000 students across several campuses.
This is a breaking story. We'll continue to update.
