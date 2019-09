During the rest of the debate, Webb came out againt his fellow Dems time and time again, prompting one CNN commentator to say that he'd make a really great candidate…as a Republican.When asked about the fact that he was once given an "A" rating from the NRA (other candidates were bragging about their failing grades), he spoke out instead about the rights of families to bear arms. When asked about the Black Lives Matter movement, he again broke with the field — saying "all lives matter," which has come to signify a lack of sympathy with the movement's cause.But, worst of all, he complained — a lot — about how everyone was ignoring him, a move that has never in the history of debates made anyone look anything but desperate. Official time counts from the debate show that Webb actually got the second-least time on camera (the loser was Chafee), but anyone watching wouldn't really know it.Instead, you'd probably remember Webb griping about being left behind — which can't be what he was going for.