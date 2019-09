Enrique Marquez, 24, purchased the assault rifles that were used by Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, to kill 14 people on December 2. Authorities said Marquez conspired with Farook to commit “vicious attacks,” which were not carried out. The Department of Justice determined that Marquez broke ties with Farook a few years ago and stopped plotting with him.Authorities said that although there was no evidence that Marquez had conspired in the San Bernardino attack or had known about them in advance, his failure to warn authorities about Farook, and his purchase of the guns used had “fatal consequences.”Marquez was an old friend of Farook's, and was related to him through marriage. He has also been charged with defrauding authorities by entering into a sham marriage with Farook’s sister-in-law.As news continues to break about the identities and potential motives of the suspects in the San Bernardino shootings, Reuters is reporting that Islamic State group media is claiming that Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, were followers of ISIS.The claims, made in a radio broadcast on Saturday, referred to the couple as “supporters” of ISIS, calling them “martyrs” for their actions. In a press conference on Friday, the FBI confirmed that they were investigating the shooting, which killed 14 and wounded 21, as an act of terrorism. FBI spokesman David Bowdich also confirmed rumors that Malik had made a “pledge of allegiance” to the Islamic State group on Facebook. However, there is currently no evidence that the attacks were organized by the group, rather than individual initiative.President Obama addressed the mass shooting — the second he’s had to comment on in a week — in his Weekly Address video on Saturday. “It is entirely possible that these two actors were radicalized to commit this act of terror,” he said. “If so, it would underscore a threat we’ve been focused on for years: the danger of people succumbing to violent extremist ideologies. We know that ISIL and other terrorist groups are actively encouraging people around the world and in our country to commit terrible acts of violence, oftentimes as lone-wolf actors.”“We can send a message to all those who would try to hurt us,” he added.”We are Americans. We will uphold our values in a free and open society. We are strong and we are resilient, and we will not be terrorized.”This story was originally published on December 2, at 3:00 p.m. EST.