

Update 12:00 a.m.: Farhan Khan, said to be the brother-in-law of one of the suspects, spoke at a press conference with leaders from The Council on American-Islamic Relations, who condemned the shooting.



Khan said he last spoke to his relative about a week ago, and expressed shock at the events, saying, "Why would he do something like this. I have absolutely no idea."



Update 10:00 p.m.: Multiple reports name Syed R. Farook as one of the shooters and connected to the house in Redlands. The FBI appears to have sent in robots to search the home.



It's believed that Farook is an American citizen who worked as an environmental health specialist for San Bernardino County.



Update 8:50 p.m.: Two suspects have been confirmed dead at the scene of the standoff, one male and one female. They were dressed in "assault-style clothing" and armed with assault rifles and handguns. Police report "sensitive stuff" around the vehicle, possibly explosives. A third person seen leaving the area of the standoff has been detained, though it is not yet known if he was involved in the shooting.



Additionally, one of the suspicious devices left at the IRC is believed to be an explosive.



David Bowdich, FBI Assistant Director of the Los Angeles field office, said that agents are serving a search warrant at a house in the nearby city of Redlands. Regarding the motive of the shooting, Bowdich hesitates to call it an act of terrorism, saying, "it is a possibility, but we don't know that yet."