Ilyse Hogue is going to have a busy 2016. As the president of the National Abortion Rights Action League, Hogue and other reproductive rights leaders have to deal with the very real possibility that access to essential health care will be cut drastically by the Supreme Court. And after Whole Women's Health v. Cole is heard in March, presidential candidates are almost certain to make women's rights — from abortion rights and paid family leave to birth control — a divisive issue during the campaign.



So what should women know and when should we worry? Whole Women's Health v. Cole, the case headed to the Supreme Court this year, could drastically change how — and whether — women get reproductive health care, but there are bright spots, too. Over-the-counter birth control is finally becoming a reality and California has actually expanded abortion rights. Add in the way that family leave is already a big issue in the presidential campaign and this could be a huge year when it comes to news that will impact every woman in the country.



Hogue spoke to Refinery29 about her predictions for 2016 before NARAL officially endorsed Hillary Clinton for President on January 5.



What are some of the areas you see reproductive rights and abortion influencing the election?

"I come from an economic justice background and there is such an integral relationship between reproductive rights and economic equality for women.



"With most middle-class families dependent on two incomes to make a family work, economics and reproductive rights are increasingly a family issue. And so I think the sort of stubbornness of Bernie to not actually integrate that is gonna be really challenging for him as he sort of progresses through the primary. And it showed a lot — it's so funny, because you still love him because he's sort of like your grumpy grandfather.



"But it showed a lot in that first debate when he kept saying, 'You know we need parental leave, so mommies can stay home with their babies.' And I was like, stop saying that. It's 2015. My husband is home with our kids right now so I can be here. You know we need it for families, but it's that very old mentality and I think it's going to be challenging for him.



"But the other thing that I think is super-interesting — and I keep saying this in my late-night Facebook fights — is that, you know, I think that part of what this primary is doing is really forcing a conversation about who owns the term 'progressive.' Right? And why is it more progressive if you're Bernie Sanders than to be Hillary Clinton, who set up the first Rape Crisis Hotlines in the South in the early '70s, when nobody was doing that. That’s only more progressive if you come from a sort of white male perspective and that’s not important to you or it's not been on the radar screen. So I think that this sort of old model of progressivism, which is very much the white, working-class labor era progressivism, is being [challenged] in a really big way right now."

