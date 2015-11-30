The Tragic Thing All The Planned Parenthood Victims Have In Common

All three victims killed in an attack on a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood have now been identified, and, according to news reports, there are six children who will now grow up without a parent.
On Sunday, officials identified the two civilians killed by Robert Lewis Dear on Friday. Jennifer Markovsky, 36, and 29-year-old Ke'Arre Stewart were both at the clinic to support other people. Markovsky was originally from Hawaii, and Stewart was a veteran of the war in Iraq. After being shot, he ran into the clinic to warn people about the threat, according to KKTV.
Ke'Arre Stewart was killed in the Planned Parenthood shooting. He was a veteran and a dad. https://t.co/7Vn8qrXale pic.twitter.com/5pDGwyrCJT— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) November 29, 2015
Garrett Swasey, a 44-year-old University of Colorado, Colorado Springs campus police officer, was also killed; 12 people were also injured in the shooting. Swasey, Markovsky, and Stewart each had two children.
"She was a dedicated mom." Sister in law describes Jennifer Markovsky, killed Friday in #ColoradoSpringsShooting pic.twitter.com/noYtgRTAgN— Brendaliss Gonzalez (@brendalissg) November 29, 2015
Dear reportedly told officers, "No more baby parts," after he was taken into custody. Deceptively edited videos released by an anti-abortion group this spring suggested that Planned Parenthood employees profit from selling fetuses for medical research. Despite the fact that the videos have been thoroughly debunked, anti-abortion activists have continued to spread lies about the services Planned Parenthood provides and about abortion procedures. Six boys and girls will now grow up deprived of parents because of those lies.
Dear is due in court on Monday.
