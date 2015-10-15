How Demi Lovato Found The Confidence To Do A Nude & Unretouched Shoot

Earlier this month, Vanity Fair released gorgeous photos from its shoot with Demi Lovato. But, they weren't just any old photos: Lovato went nude and makeup-free, and the finished pics were completely unretouched. Now in a new interview with E! News, Lovato revealed the backstory on the courageous shoot.
"There was never a time in my career where I was completely stripped down," she told E! News. "Not just of makeup and not just of clothes, but no Photoshop, either. We live in a world where everything is touched up, even pictures that people post on Instagram. So I wanted to put it out there — the opposite of what people are kind of expecting from me right now."
She went on to explain that her upcoming new album — aptly titled Confident — allowed her to be comfortable enough with the nude shoot. "With this album, I wanted to make a statement, and I want that statement to be empowering towards women. And I want to inspire other women." She then revealed some of her own insecurities, and acknowledged that she hasn't always been so sure of herself. "For someone who's had body-image issues since they were a child, I went from hating every inch of my body to showing every inch of my body to the entire world and without touching up anything. I wouldn't have done that six months ago, because I didn't have the confidence that I do today."
Watch the video to see the rest of her chat with E! — and get ready to love her even more than you already do.
"There was never a time in my career where I was completely stripped down," she told E! News. "Not just of makeup and not just of clothes, but no Photoshop, either. We live in a world where everything is touched up, even pictures that people post on Instagram. So I wanted to put it out there — the opposite of what people are kind of expecting from me right now."
She went on to explain that her upcoming new album — aptly titled Confident — allowed her to be comfortable enough with the nude shoot. "With this album, I wanted to make a statement, and I want that statement to be empowering towards women. And I want to inspire other women." She then revealed some of her own insecurities, and acknowledged that she hasn't always been so sure of herself. "For someone who's had body-image issues since they were a child, I went from hating every inch of my body to showing every inch of my body to the entire world and without touching up anything. I wouldn't have done that six months ago, because I didn't have the confidence that I do today."
Watch the video to see the rest of her chat with E! — and get ready to love her even more than you already do.
Advertisement