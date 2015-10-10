The Bring It On Cast Had A 15-Year Reunion—& It Was Glorious

Guys, it's been 15 years since Bring It On first came out in theaters. Do you feel old yet? Or, do you at least have "Brr It's Cold In Here" stuck in your head again? Great. We've got a gift for you, in the form of the most magical clip you'll see all weekend.
The cast reunited as part of Entertainment Weekly's Reunions Issue in honor of its 25th anniversary. The magazine rounded up the stars of Felicity, Family Ties, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and more, but we happen to be partial to the cast of a certain cheerleading flick.
Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union, Eliza Dushku, and Jesse Bradford were all on hand to reminisce about the classic movie and take some adorable photos. When asked if they ever watch the movie on TV, Dunst said she'll sometimes watch it for the memories. "I was such a nerd," she said. "I can't believe that was me. I was such an unabashed dork...And my hairdos: Weird clips in places, things flying out." Little does she know, those weird clips inspired an entire year's worth of "cool" hair ideas, for some of us.
But we digress. Watch the clip below to see the interview in full.
Now, excuse us while we go watch the OG version all weekend long. We're sexy, we're cute, we're popular to boot...
